A 69-year-old man was stabbed in Anoka Friday, April 24, and a female suspect is in custody after a standoff with police.
Around 10 a.m. Anoka police responded to 550 Greenhaven Road on a report of a male bleeding and yelling for help in the hallway of the eight-unit apartment complex. Officers made contact with the victim, who had been stabbed, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown Friday afternoon, according to the Anoka Police Department.
Police learned the female suspect, who was the victim's roommate, had barricaded herself in an apartment. Officers evacuated the building's other residents and established a perimeter. The Anoka Police Department SWAT team and Anoka County Sheriff's Office SWAT team were activated, and negotiators established phone contact with the suspect.
After three hours the 52-year-old suspect voluntarily surrendered, according to police.
Police say the situation was resolved safely and there are no safety concerns to the public.
