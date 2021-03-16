A 26-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot by Coon Rapids police Monday, March 15. No officers were injured in the incident.
According to the Coon Rapids Police Department, officers responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. March 15 regarding a man with a gun in his waistband who was experiencing mental health issues. The caller was a relative concerned the man could be a threat.
Officers found the man walking north of Hanson Boulevard but lost track of him as he headed toward the 12300 block of Drake Street. He was later found in the area, according to police.
When officers allegedly saw he had a gun in his hand, they tried to de-escalate the situation by talking to him, but the man didn’t drop his weapon, according to police.
Officers used a “less-than-lethal” bean bag shotgun around 4:43 p.m., hitting the man with several rounds, but the man was still holding the gun and walking away, according to police.
Officers attempted to negotiate again, but to no avail. They deployed a second bean bag shotgun around 4:49 p.m., but the man still didn’t drop his weapon or cooperate with officers, according to police.
At 4:50 p.m. two officers fired their guns, causing the man to fall. Officers performed life-saving efforts before paramedics arrived and took him to Mercy Hospital.
His condition was last reported as stable.
“Our hope is that this man in crisis is going to recover,” Police Chief Brad Wise said in a statement. “He was clearly going through something terrible and needs help. All of our officers respect the sanctity of life and were desperate to avoid discharging their weapons at this scene, but circumstances did not allow for that.”
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.
