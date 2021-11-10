A man is dead following a crash between a motor vehicle and a semitruck in Nowthen Wednesday, Nov. 10, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
St. Francis Police, the Sheriff’s Office, St. Francis Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash around 1:22 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 47 near 199th Avenue Northwest in Nowthen.
Initial reports say the man driving a motor vehicle crossed into the opposite lane on Highway 47 and hit a semitruck. Both the vehicles caught on fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the motor vehicle was declared dead at the scene, and the man driving the semi truck was not injured.
State Patrol, the Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.