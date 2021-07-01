A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a vehicle June 30 in Coon Rapids. The man has not yet been identified.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:04 p.m. June 30 the Coon Rapids Police Department, Coon Rapids Fire Department, and Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle at 119th Avenue Northwest and Hanson Boulevard Northwest.
It appears the man was headed north on Hanson Boulevard and a female driver was traveling south on Hanson Boulevard from the Lions Coon Creek Park entrance when they crashed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet and was declared dead on the scene. The woman wasn’t injured.
The investigation into the incident is still in the early stages by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.