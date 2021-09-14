A man died in a head-on collision with a semitruck on Viking Boulevard in Oak Grove early Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 5 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a crash between a semi and a pickup truck on Viking Boulevard Northwest near Cedar Drive Northwest. Preliminary investigation shows that the semi was traveling east and the pickup going west when the pickup crossed the centerline and hit the semi, the Sheriff’s Office says.
The adult male driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, and the adult male driver of the semi was uninjured, authorities say.
In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the Oak Grove Fire Department and Allina EMS responded to the crash. The State Patrol, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
This was the second fatal crash on Viking Boulevard in Anoka County in less than a week. A motorcyclist died Saturday after hitting a pickup making a left turn in Nowthen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
