Fridley Community Theatre presents “Mamma Mia!” the story of a young woman about to be married and her search for her birth father on a Greek island paradise, as told through the music of ABBA.
Making theater during a pandemic was a new challenge for cast and crew. Kayla Hambek, who plays Rosie, called it an “adventure.”
“We were masked for the first several weeks of rehearsal, so the connection that is usually built between actors during that time was a bit slower to develop. It was nice to be able to take those masks off and see everyone’s full faces! We’re an attractive bunch.”
Tom Larson, director, wasn’t sure just how it would go. “We had a lot of unknowns when we started planning it for this summer,” he said. “We posted our audition notice and had well over 100 people sign up to audition either in person or virtually. In the past weeks we have also found out that the audience is more than ready to see live theater again.”
Due to high demand, an additional performance has been added to the schedule July 28.
Webster Ford, who plays one of Sophie’s potential fathers, was “really excited about [“Mamma Mia!”] after the audition process, because this group of directors were fun, committed and ready to share the load.”
Reflecting on the past year the cast and crew have felt a new kind of energy around performing after a year of dark stages.
“We’ve been quarantined without each other for over a year — this is the perfect show to come back to and celebrate what it means to be human,” Hambeck said.
Respecting each others’ boundaries and local guidelines is a priority to Fridley Community Theatre, which means it had to get creative with its seating charts. According to Larson, the group has been manually assigning seats based on when the order was placed, leaving a row between all patrons and a seat between each group.
“It limits our seating per show, but many of our patrons have been very happy to know that,” Larson said. “Masks will not be required, but certainly may be worn if people choose.”
“Mamma Mia” will be performed at 7 p.m. July 23-24 and July 28-30 with a matinée at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31st at the Fridley District Auditorium, 6000 W. Moore Lake Drive NE.
Tickets for “Mamma Mia!” are available at fridleycommunitytheatre.org or by calling the Fridley Community Education Office at 763-502-5100. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students through high school.
