Blaine senior Madison Schmidt was named the school’s Athena Awards recipient for the 2019-20 school year.
Athletically, Schmidt is a three-sport standout, lettering three times and serving as captain in volleyball, basketball and track and field, and has also won a pair of state high jump championships.
Most important school sports achievements: all-time state record in high jump, two-time state champion high jump and Blaine High School record holder high jump and No. 2 all-time 800-meter.
Favorite sports memory: “On my first day of high school track practice, us distance girls went out to the side lot for warmups and introduced ourselves to the group. When I said my name was Madison, Emily Brown, a former Athena award winner, almost immediately asserted that they were all going to call me Mad-dog and it has been my track nickname ever since.”
Four school/community activities: Business Professionals of America, National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Church of Saint Paul PORT Youth Group.
Scholastic achievements: first in class rank, National Letter of Commendation, National Honors Society and Academic All-State.
Plans after high school: “Next year I will be attending University of Notre Dame on a track and field scholarship to study either biochemistry or chemical engineering.”
