Senior Madison Mashuga was named Anoka’s Athena Award recipient for the 2019-20 school year.
Mashuga is a three-sport athlete, including one of the top hockey players in the state who has committed to play Division I hockey.
Three most important school sports achievements: “Over 100 points in my hockey career, scoring my first varsity goal my first varsity game as a freshman and scoring a hat trick against Maple Grove.”
Personal sports ritual: “After practice and games I used my sock tape to create a 15-pound, basketball-sized tape ball.”
School/community activities: volunteer at My Dance Place/provide respite care for an adult with special needs, Feed My Starving Children, the leadership academy.
Scholastic achievements: on the high honor roll with a 3.66 GPA.
Plans after high school: hockey scholarship at Minnesota State Mankato, major undecided.
