Amáda Márquez Simula has been voted to replace Mayor Donna Schmitt, who isn’t seeking reelection.
According to unofficial results with all eight precincts reporting in, Amáda Márquez Simula received 5,528 votes, or 54.57%; Columbia Heights Council Member Nick Novitsky received 4,577 votes, or 45.18%; and 25 votes, or 0.25%, were write-ins.
The top two candidates from the Columbia Heights City Council election, who won the two open seats, are incumbent Connie Buesgens with 4,000 votes, or 26.03%, and Kay “KT” Jacobs who received 4,172 votes, or 27.15%.
The other candidates were Laura Dorle who received 3,302 votes, or 21.49%, and Andy Newton who received 3,792 votes, or 24.68%. Ninety-nine votes, or 0.64%, were write-ins.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Anoka County’s Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday, according to Anoka County Elections Manager Paul Linnell. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
