The weather remains cold, but area classes and workshops for all ages are picking up steam as the calendar turns to February at Lyric Arts in Anoka.
Upcoming classes are split into four age groups: Little Kids (K-2), Big Kids (3-5), Middle School (6-8) and High School (9-12).
Registration deadlines vary, with some in February. More info on classes, registration and scholarship assistance can be found at lyricarts.org.
Little Kids classes offer students an introduction to the world of theater. Students will “build self-confidence, learn how to use their imagination and creativity to tell stories, and explore the arts through dramatic play.” Character and Craft: You’re a Hero runs from March 2-April 6; Musical Theater: Broadway Bash runs from April 19-May 24; and Story Theater: Frog and Toad runs from May 1-May 22.
Big Kids workshops focus on building up a foundation for the various aspects of theater and performance, utilizing “games and playful exercises to encourage creativity, build confidence, and foster ways to work together as a group. Our workshops also provide students with experience in creating, rehearsing and performing for an audience.” Intro to Improv: Think on Your Feet runs Feb. 24-March 31; Musical Theater: Broadway Bash runs from March 27-May 1; and Play Making: Spy Kids runs from April 28-May 26.
Middle School workshops continue building upon the foundations for theater, exploring more specialized techniques as students gain more experience. Goals are “developing skill, encouraging creativity, building confidence and foster collaboration between artists.” Intro to Improv: Unscripted runs from March 31-April 21 and Devising: Twisted Tales runs from May 1-29.
High School workshops provide a chance for further training, as well as for those new to theater to jump in and join. Design Skills: Costume Design runs from March 4-April 1 and Performance Skills: Play Audition runs from April 29-May 27.
“These students are a wonderful example of how we foster community and how important it is,” said Lyric Arts Education Program Manager Kayli McIntyre. “Our teaching artists want to teach students valuable skills and be a resource for questions and support. Getting to know students helps the teaching artists support and challenge them in an encouraging way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.