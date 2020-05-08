Lyric Arts is hosting its first virtual cabaret fundraiser.
The performance starts at 6 p.m. May 16, with a preshow VIP party beginning at 5:15 p.m.
For $100 a donor will receive the full VIP experience, which includes a code to livestream the show, a virtual preshow party with the hosts, an opportunity to win giveaways throughout the night, a performance by music director Bradley Beahen and a chance to win two tickets to every show in the 2020-2021 season.
A $25 donation will give a guest access to livestream the show and an opportunity to win giveaways during the show. A silent auction begins online on May 9.
The performance will feature Bradley Beahen, Kate Beahen, Kaitlin Dahlquist, Jaclyn Juola, Amanda Mai, Chris Paulson and Cam Pederson.
To donate to the silent action or become a sponsor contact Matt McNabb at 763-233-0802 or via email at matt@lyricarts.org.
To purchase tickets go to lyricarts.org/cabaret2020.
