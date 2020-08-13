Anoka County workers who lost their job may be able to get some help from the Dislocated Worker Program.
The program offers services to assist job seekers return to work as quickly ans possible. You may be eligible if you lost your job through no fault of your own and are eligible or have exhausted unemployment insurance benefits.
Services are tailored to address each person’s need. They include vocational counseling, assessment of current skills and interest, access to on-the-job training programs and more.
Information for the program can be found on the Anoka County website or by following this link: tinyurl.com/y37y75eb.
