Ten local veterans were presented with a quilt from Quilts of Valor Aug. 1 at Lions Park in Ham Lake.
The veterans who received a quilt included John Damman, Steve Seidl, Wayne Jacobson, Curtis Krabbenhoft, Dave Meyer, Jim Kinzie, Don Carlson, Jerry Blilie, Mike Grady and Edward Meuers.
The quilts were made by Paul Evenson, Linda Novotny and Janet Knafla, who presented the quilts; and 30 other members of the Quilts of Valor Grateful Hearts Chapter in Anoka.
“The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” Knafla said.
The group has made more than 350 quilts for local veterans since 2014.
COVID-19 precautions were taken at the event, inducing moving it from Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316 in Blaine to the outdoors at Lions Park. Masks were also required.
To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt, visit qovf.org.
