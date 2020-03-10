Seventeen local veterans were presented with a “quilt of valor” Sunday, March 1, at the Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316 in Blaine.
The quilts were made by members of the Quilts of Valor Grateful Hearts Chapter in Anoka. The group has made 400 quilts for local veterans since 2014.
The veterans who received a quilt included Maurice Michels (Marines, 1965-1968), Ronald Herker (Army, 1968-1970), David Gourhan (Army, 1966-1968), Dave Buck (Army, 1962-1964), James “Jim” Damman (Army, 1963-1967), Lyle Talbot (Army, 1964-1966), Larry Krynski (Air Force, 1961-1969), Craig DeWitt (Army, 1976-1982), James “Jim” Trossen (Navy, 1963-1995), Ezell Taylor (1942-1945), Candace Johnson (Army, 1988-1995), Peter Wojciechowski (Marines, 1953-1956), Owen Fonken (Air Force, 1964-1968), Tom Gulbranson (Navy, 1979-1984), Frederick “Fred” Folkes (Army, 1951-1953), John Young (Navy, 1977-1998) and Allen Hurd (Army, 1965-1967).
To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt, visit qovf.org.
