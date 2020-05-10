A handful of Fridley and Columbia Heights students placed in the annual History Day competitions May 1.
More than 1,000 students faced off in the Minnesota State History Day competition, which moved to digital presentations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme was “breaking barriers in history.”
Columbia Academy student Thanhtruc Mai took second place in the junior individual website category with “Oyama v. California: Confronting Alien Land Laws.”
Fridley Middle School students Britney Merchan and Emily Duba took second in the junior group exhibit category with “Loving v. Virginia-Breaking the Marriage Barrier.”
National History Day is a co-curricular research program that helps prepare middle and high school students for college and develop communication skills. Each year 27,000 students from over 250 schools participate in Minnesota.
Students choose a topic that relates to the annual theme and research it for a presentation. They can choose to present their research as a paper, exhibit, documentary, performance or website, according to the Historical Society’s website.
In Minnesota, History Day is a partnership between the Minnesota Historical Society and the University of Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.