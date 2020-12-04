The Three Rivers Park District was recently recognized nationally for its podcast “The Wandering Naturalist.”
The podcast took second place in the digital media category from the National Association for Interpretation, an organization dedicated to advancing science and heritage interpretation.
Hosted by biologist Angela Grill and interpretive naturalist Brandon Baker, “The Wandering Naturalist” takes listeners from park to park to discuss the stories of nature in the past and present and how that shapes different parks.
“It has been incredible how much more depth and appreciation I have acquired for our natural world through working on this podcast,” host Angela Grill said in a statement. “The stories revealed through our guests and conversations allow for new perspectives. Connecting history, culture, and nature together with our surrounding communities through this podcast have been instrumental in re-sparking my own curiosity. To be acknowledged for this work and effort by receiving a national award is a huge compliment that is shared with our contributing guests and coworkers.”
The podcast is available at threeriversparks.org/podcast or wherever you download podcasts.
