A team of cadets from the Anoka Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol, based in Blaine, is among a select group of teams to qualify for the semifinal round of StellarXplorers, the National High School Space Challenge.
Led by Team Director Mary Albright, the Anoka Composite Squadron team — nicknamed S.I.A. — is the only team in Minnesota and the North Central Region to earn a place in the semifinals. Early competition activities take place locally, including education and training to prepare the team, three practice rounds, and four online competition-qualification rounds to identify the top 10 teams to go to the national finals.
“When the team was notified they qualified — to use a space analogy — they were over-the-moon excited,” Albright said. “We are all-in for this competition. You see a lot of teams from the typically space-centric states, but we work hard to represent the Midwest each year in this competition.”
Members of the Anoka County Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol include:
• C/Capt Samantha Barton — Blaine
• C/2dLt Michael Belair — Elk River
• C/2dLt Sydney Norwood — Forest Lake
• C/Capt Elizabeth Ostenson — Circle Pines
• C/TSgt Anna Stambaugh — Hugo
• C/SMSgt Hannah Tepley — Champlin
Created by the Air Force Association, StellarXplorers is a space system design competition intended to inspire and motivate high school students to pursue studies and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
For more information about StellarXplorers, go to StellarXplorers.org.
For more information about the Anoka County Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol Cadet Programs, go to anokacap.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.