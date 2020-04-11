Andover will continue to operate under local emergency guidelines until further notice.
On Tuesday, April 7, the Andover City Council extended its March 17 emergency declaration indefinitely.
Under the extension the emergency management director and city administrator are instructed to continue requesting and coordinating aid and resources from surrounding jurisdictions.
“What this does for the city, outside of just doing the extension, it does provide for us to be eligible for some federal and state reimbursements,” City Administrator Jim Dickinson said.
The city has been tracking additional costs from the pandemic, but so far there is not a large amount of city expenses related to COVID-19. If the intensity of the pandemic continues to increase, those costs may go up, Dickinson said.
The extension also allows for flexibility in City Council meetings and the purchasing of supplies, if the city needs supplies faster than the normal process would allow, Dickinson said.
At each upcoming meeting the emergency declaration will remain on the agenda to update the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.