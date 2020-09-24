The Fridley Lions Club continued the tradition of donating funds to support every Fridley elementary classroom teacher on Sept. 15 at Hayes and R.L. Stevenson elementary schools.
To help ensure a successful school year, each teacher was given $150 to purchase supplies for their classrooms. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the seven-year tradition was a top priority for the Lions.
“Because of the pandemic, we held off our meetings and tabled many requests,” Don Holum, a longtime Fridley Lions Club member and retired Fridley High School teacher, said in a statement. “After the money started coming in, one of our top projects for the Lions was to give back to our schools and teachers. We were elated when we were able to start this process again and continue the annual tradition of supporting our local teachers.”
To date, the Fridley Lions Club has supported Fridley elementary classroom teachers with more than $40,000.
“Our Lion’s motto is ‘We serve,’” Lions member and Anoka County Library manager Shannon Melham said in a statement. “And it was important to us to recognize the work of our teachers who are of service to the community, and contribute in a way that can benefit families and students. We hope this will make our teachers’ loads a bit lighter, and their day a bit brighter. We are thinking about all our teachers, students and families and supporting them through this different back-to-school time.”
The Lions Club is a charitable organization dedicated to serving the community through humanitarian and volunteer work.
