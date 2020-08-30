A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Lino Lakes death where a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in his home Thursday, Aug. 27.
At 2:36 p.m., Lino Lakes and Centennial Lakes police officers were dispatched to the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive in Lino Lakes. The adult male homeowner reported he had arrived home and witnessed two individuals leaving out the front door and then fleeing the scene, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly thereafter, the father found his adult son in the home with life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Allina EMS attempted lifesaving measures however the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The victim was later identified as Karl Mitchell Henderson, 22, of Lino Lakes. The preliminary investigation indicated a struggle took place in the home prior to Henderson suffering a gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff's Office.
On Aug. 28, the Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help locating a dark gray GMC Terrain SUV with no front license plate and a black grill that was seen in the area during the time of the incident.
The Sheriff's Office announced they arrested one suspect Sunday, Aug. 30. The individual's name is not being released at this time. Officials announced they no longer need the public's assistance in locating the GMC Terrain SUV.
The incident remains under investigation by the Lino Lakes Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
