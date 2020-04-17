Lilia Landers is the Totino-Grace Athena Award recipient for the 2019-20 school year.
During her Totino-Grace career, Landers earned a combined 10 varsity letters in soccer, hockey and lacrosse, as well as seven conference awards, four team MVP awards and a state award, and was a captain in soccer and hockey.
Most important school sports achievements: All-State in soccer, MVP in soccer and MVP in hockey three years in a row.
Favorite sports memory: “A special sports memory of mine is when my family hosted a couple of boys from Haiti who played in the USA Cup. It was mesmerizing to watch them play as their team had so much chemistry and fluidity. I enjoyed playing soccer with them in my backyard, but it was embarrassing how many times they nutmegged me. A few years ago I went to Haiti on a mission trip where I was fortunate enough to play soccer with the same players I hosted in Minnesota. While I was playing in Haiti, I realized the perfect footwork they had shown in the USA Cup was because they had spent all day playing on gravel in the scorching heat.”
School/community activities: three-year state DECA participant, Respect Life, Link Crew and Campus Ministry.
Scholastic achievements: National Honors Society officer, Kathleen Murphy’s Scholars, spotlight on scholarship every year for all sports.
Plans after high school: “I will be attending Ave Maria University and studying either finance or psychology.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.