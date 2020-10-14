Edward Muhammad Johnson pleaded guilty on Friday Oct. 9 to the murder of Stillwater corrections officer Joseph Gomm, of Blaine, and Johnson was sentenced to life without parole.
As part of a plea agreement, Johnson pleaded guilty to one count first-degree murder of a peace officer, according to court documents. Two counts of first-degree murder were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Gomm served as a correctional officer at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater.
According to court records, at the time Johnson killed the Gomm, Johnson was scheduled to be released from prison under his current sentence in 2022 for the murder of his former girlfriend in 2002.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators learned that a hammer had been checked out to Johnson when he reported for work that afternoon.
Gomm was a 16-year veteran of the department.
On the floor not far from where Gomm was found, investigators located a bloody hammer matching that which had been checked out to Johnson and that the second victim reportedly saw Johnson use to repeatedly strike officer Gomm in the head.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators also located two homemade “knives,” one or both of which were used to stab Gomm.
~Stillwater Gazette
