Playoff action is set to get underway Feb. 26 and carry through next week for area teams.
Blaine earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 7AAAA Tournament and is scheduled to host No. 7 Coon Rapids in the quarterfinals. Andover is the top seed and Forest Lake is the No. 3 seed.
In Section 5AAAA, Spring Lake Park earned the No. 4 and is to host No. 5 Champlin Park. Park Center, Centennial and Roseville are the top three seeds.
In Section 4AAA, Totino-Grace is the No. 4 seed, Fridley is the No. 6 seed and Columbia Heights is the No. 7 seed.
