The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Vehicle Services will begin implementing a new system for motor vehicle transactions called MNDRIVE the evening of Nov. 10.
This switchover will affect all Anoka County license centers. The Coon Rapids office will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, so staff can have all reporting submitted to the Department of Vehicle Services by 7 p.m. that day. All other Anoka County branches will close at normal business hours.
All offices will be closed Nov. 11-15 to complete the switchover to MNDRIVE, which replaces the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System (also known as MNLARS).
On Nov. 16, all Anoka County License Center locations will open to the public at normal business hours.
Residents should note that in-person services at Anoka County License Center locations are currently available by appointment only. For a list of services available by appointment, drop box or over the phone, visit anokacounty.us/221/License-Passport-Centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.