With spring upon us and our thoughts turning to outdoor activities, prepare for the fun months ahead by reading up on your favorite sports and athletes. Anoka County Library has books, movies, eBooks and audiobooks on any sport that may interest you.
“Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game” by Michael Lewis, the author of “The Blind Side” and “The Big Short,” is an instant classic. Lewis embedded himself with the Oakland A’s front office for a year to find out how a team with one of the lowest payrolls in the MLB won as many games as it did each season. The A’s were the first team to apply statistics to managerial decisions as systematically and comprehensively as is now standard practice. “Moneyball” explains how the team became the most financially efficient in the game and does so in Lewis’ typically compelling and amusing fashion. The chapter on how the A’s turned former Red Sox catcher Scott Hatteberg into an “above-average” first basemen is particularly humorous and insightful. Lewis’ books also provide great fodder for the big screen. All three of the titles mentioned here have movies based on them that are also available at the library.
“The National Team: The Inside Story of the Women Who Changed Soccer” by Caitlin Murray is an excellent, in-depth exploration of the history of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. Murray expertly describes the technical aspects of the team’s pivotal wins and losses over the past 30 years, ending just before the 2019 Women’s World Cup (where the U.S. wins a fourth world championship). The real action, however, takes place behind the scenes. There have been many setbacks along the way, but the warrior spirit the team has demonstrated on the field has translated into significant workplace advances for all women off the field.
Daniel James Brown’s “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics” is the inspirational story of a University of Washington rowing crew consisting of the sons of working-class families and their improbable journey to Olympic gold in Hitler’s Berlin. The heart and soul of the book is Joe Rantz, who rowed to find his place in the world. Much of the book is informed by the young men’s diaries and journals.
Football is America’s most-watched sport. Mark Leibovich spent four years behind the curtain of his beloved New England Patriots, yet one needs only a passing familiarity with football to enjoy his book, “Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times.” He describes the league in a way that a fan or non-fan can appreciate and understand. This book is fun and gossipy, while being substantive and informative at the same time. Leibovich’s skewering of league VIPs is hilarious, and his analysis of pressing cultural issues provides insightful social commentary.
“Barbarian Days: A Surfing Life” is a Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir by The New Yorker staff writer William Finnegan. From his adolescence onward, Finnegan arranged his academic and vocational life around the opportunity to surf. After working for the railroad, he saved enough money to travel the world for several years in search of the best waves, eventually staying in Cape Town to become a teacher of Black teenagers at a township school during the Apartheid protests of the 1980s. The reader is overwhelmed by the meticulous, almost obsessive-compulsive, approach Finnegan takes to master a wave over a period of months or years. It’s clear from “Barbarian Days” that he takes the same care in writing about these waves and his surfing-oriented life.
Japan’s Haruki Murakami is best known for his novels, but he’s a first-rate essayist and a marathoner. “What I Talk About When I Talk About Running: A Memoir” is a collection of his essays, meditations really, on why he runs and what it means to him. One of the world’s greatest novelists manages to articulate the almost ineffable and deeply psychological nature of “the zone,” a mental state that veteran runners experience as they run. This work is highly recommended for any endurance athlete.
For slam dunk reading, listening and viewing options, call the library or submit a request through the Librarian Recommends form at anokacountylibrary.org for personalized recommendations on any subject. For patrons who prefer reading or listening on a mobile device, download Libby, our new app, from the app store to access eBooks, audiobooks and magazines all in one place.
Lydia Potthoff is an adult services librarian at Anoka County Library – Northtown.
