With superheroes dominating popular culture both on the big and small screens, they are often the point of entry for comic and graphic novel fans. Superhero stories can be great fun and are enjoyed by readers of all ages.
If you aren’t a fan of spandex-clad superbeings punching each other through buildings, there are still plenty of options for readers looking to dip their toes into the medium of graphic novels. Graphic novels offer a unique reading experience combining prose with vivid artwork and cover all manner of subjects and themes. Here are five graphic novels that take readers beyond the world of capes and cowls. An they’re all available for checkout at Anoka County Library.
Alan Moore is considered by many fans to be the greatest comics writer of all time and is best known for superhero tales like “Watchmen” and “Batman: The Killing Joke.” However, “From Hell,” his historical fiction exploration of the Jack the Ripper murders, may just be his masterpiece. It uses a combination of lush black-and-white artwork and exhaustively researched historical detail to create a vision of Victorian England that feels both authentic and lived-in. Moore’s story not only speculates about the identity and motives of Jack the Ripper, but also creates a deeply moving and human portrait of his victims, all while questioning the nature of history and time itself. “From Hell” is a dense and engrossing read, and highly rewarding as well.
The late Congressman John Lewis tells the story of his struggle for civil rights in the three-volume nonfiction series “March.” Lewis’ inspiring life is chronicled from his childhood in rural Alabama, to his involvement with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and the historic Selma to Montgomery marches. The series has won a plethora of awards, including the Eisner Award and the Coretta Scott King Book Award. Although often classified as a young adult series, “March” is a must-read for anyone interested in the history of civil rights in America.
Pornsak Pinetshote’s “Infidel” tells the story of an American Muslim woman who moves into a new apartment building, only to find it is haunted by a malevolent entity empowered by prejudice. “Infidel” is a gripping horror tale that confronts the deep emotional scars left by a long history of xenophobia and racism. The artwork is equally beautiful and disturbing, and will no doubt leave a lasting impression on readers long after they put it down.
“Persepolis” is Marjane Satrapi’s autobiographical story of her childhood and adolescence in Iran during the Islamic revolution of the early 1980s and her years living in Austria after fleeing the war in her home country. Satrapi’s deeply personal story gives readers a unique perspective of a young woman coming of age in a culture that is rarely portrayed in Western media. “Persepolis” was adapted into a critically acclaimed film in 2007 that was nominated for best animated feature at the Academy Awards. Check it out on DVD from the library along with the graphic novel.
Brian K. Vaughn and Fiona Staples’ “Saga” is one of the most popular comics running, and for good reason. Set in a gorgeously drawn sci-fi universe, it tells the story of Alana and Marko, a husband and wife from different sides of a galactic war who have committed the ultimate crime: having a child together. Hunted by both sides of the conflict, Alana and Marko go on the run and encounter all manner of alien beings and thrilling adventures. This series is currently on hiatus, so now is the perfect time to get caught up!
These are just a sampling of the wide and diverse world of graphic literature and are a great starting point for new readers or those looking to get back into the medium. And don’t worry, Marvel and DC fans, the library has plenty of superhero stories as well!
Wesley Seaberg is an intern with the Anoka County Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.