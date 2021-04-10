In celebration of Earth Month this April, explore Zero-Waste practices and see how you can make choices that are healthy for you and our planet.
Zero Waste is a movement taking place at all points in the supply chain process of producing, using, reusing and recovering all consumer goods. Think compostable coffee cups and down jackets filled with post-consumer material, choosing transit or virtual services over driving a personal vehicle, or even forgoing the price of a new best-seller by checking it out of the library.
We don’t have control over much these days, but taking stock of your consumer habits and tweaking them to reduce your waste can give you a sense of agency, save you money, and reduce your impact on the environment. It might even inspire the people around you to start their own Zero-Waste journey! Below are some titles on how and why to get started that you can find at Anoka County Libraries.
In “101 Ways to Go Zero Waste,” recognized spokesperson for the Zero-Waste movement Kathryn Kellogg challenges readers to engage with the processes that affect the products we use every day. More than asking ourselves where our trash goes, Kellogg shows readers how to reduce our waste by revealing the wasteful processes that create what we purchase. Beyond the homemade body scrub recipes and orientation to the bulk section of the grocery store, readers learn to “buy less, buy consciously, and produce as little waste as possible.” Implement as many of the 101 ways as you can with your friends for a fun, environmentally friendly competition!
Did you know that 256 gallons of water go into the production of one cotton T-shirt? Exactly as it sounds, “The Story of Stuff” by Annie Leonard leads you down the production and destruction cycles of a few everyday things, revealing ingredients and processes that you will surprise you. Reading this book will have you thinking critically about the consumer economy and what you bring into your home. While admittedly the information in this book is bleak, Leonard makes a point to highlight where and how things are changing for the better.
If you’re one of America’s households whose majority of waste is thrown away in the kitchen, check out “The Omnivore’s Dilemma” by Michael Pollan. His investigative quest to follow the food chain from seed to plate is a flowing narrative keeping you rapt to the page even while delving into a compost pile of chicken innards. While the industrialized food system isn’t perfect, there is a logic to how we ended up here. Profitability is a strong motivator, even to those companies rooted in organic intentions. On the flip side, explore the world of small, multi-product farms, and even foraging and hunting for oneself. As the Seattle Times wrote, “If you ever thought ‘what’s for dinner’ was a simple question, you’ll change your mind after reading Pollan’s searing indictment of today’s food industry.”
In “Climate Justice,” author Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and U.N. special envoy on climate change, makes the case for pursuing climate justice not only to save those most at risk but, because our fates are tied, to save ourselves. In this series of spotlights, Robinson enlightens us to many grassroots efforts championing initiatives like decarbonization and sustainable farming led by the people living with climate change’s cruelest effects. This is a quick read, endlessly informative, and a kick in the pants to take action just as these grassroots heroes have.
Whatever your attempts at a Zero-Waste lifestyle look like, remember there is no such thing as perfection. Earth Month is a great time to celebrate how much waste you have not produced through efforts like using canvas grocery bags or shopping at the farmer’s market in addition to setting new goals. Trying out Zero-Waste practices is a mental balance: reducing your waste is a wonderful goal, but individuals are not going to alter the supply chain or halt climate change overnight.
Environmental advocacy groups and the online Zero-Waste community are great resources for staying motivated and keeping the benefits in focus. GoingZeroWaste.com and StoryOfStuff.org are websites run by authors of two of the books listed above. Check out Anoka County’s Office of Recycling and Resource Solution’s suggestions for reducing waste at anokacounty.us/2454/Reduce. You can find more resources, titles, inspiration and like-minded individuals by visiting Anoka County Library branches. Happy reducing!
Aeryle Kuehn is a library associate at Anoka County Library-North Central branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.