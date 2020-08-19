If you use the drive-up book drop at the Northtown Library, you will see a new sight as you round the curve. In June, library staff and community volunteers installed a native prairie garden.
The garden was developed by students at Westwood Intermediate School and Growing Green Hearts with support from the city of Blaine, the Coon Creek Watershed, and Thrivent Financial. The prairie garden will provide educational opportunities and add beauty to the library pond, all while the deep roots of the plants clean the water and improve the watershed.
Native plants provide habitat, clean the water, prevent soil erosion, and add beauty to any landscape. Give planting a chance and make a positive impact on the environment. Check out these titles to help you on your journey. Visit anokacountylibrary.org to request these materials or stop by to browse the hundreds of gardening titles available from your local library.
To learn more about the flowers in the library native prairie garden, choose “Falcon Guide: Prairie Wildflower” by Don Kurz. This nature guide contains images, descriptions, bloom seasons and comments that connect plants to their Native American practices, medicinal uses and other topics. Use this book to discover your new favorites for your yard.
If you are a true beginner, “DK’s Beginner Gardening: Step by Step” is a great introductory title. It delves into gardening basics including improving your soil, sowing seeds, pruning, planting and landscape design. What makes this title stand out is that each topic is accompanied by a list of what you’ll need, step-by-step instructions with images for each step, and a wide variety of topics. Request this title from the library to help you gain confidence with yard and garden basics.
Butterfly gardening has the potential to provide health benefits, showy plants for the yard and herbs for cooking. In “Butterfly Gardening with Native Plants” by Christopher Kline, planting basics and flower selection are partnered with butterfly identification to help you take an active role in attracting butterfly life to your home landscape.
The Minnesota State Horticulture Society’s mission is to serve northern gardeners through education, encouragement and community, and the magazine “Northern Gardener” is one way they reach that mission. “Northern Gardener” magazine provides current articles for kitchen gardening, landscaping, flower sales, garden solutions and design. The images are spectacular, and the writing is top notch. If you are looking to keep up to date with the possibilities for your garden and where to find that perfect rose, check out the most recent issue from the library.
It’s never too early to start gardening and taking care of the environment. Heidi Ferris, Minnesota author, educator, owner of Growing Green Hearts and regular library user has a series of books in the library collection that help kids get excited about growing and understanding nature around them. “Seven Water Wonderings” connects kids to the water cycle and our responsibility to keep water clean, and “Eight Butterfly Questions for Gardening” introduces youngsters to the importance of prairie and how they can grow their own garden. Watch the library event calendar for future nature programs at the library provided by Growing Green Hearts.
Make your next stop the Northtown Library to watch as our baby plants grow, see the dragonflies, butterflies and other six-legged visitors, and come in to pick out a title to inspire you to go green with Anoka County Library.
Stacey R. Hendren is the branch manager at Northtown Library.
