Temperatures hit 90 degrees in the metro area June 1, making it clear that summer is finally here! Whether or not you have plans to go to the beach or lounge by the pool this summer, consider some of these fun beach reads to give yourself a mental vacation. Whatever you read, we encourage you to participate in Summer Adventures, the library’s summer reading program. Track your reading time in our online platform, write book reviews and complete activities to earn digital badges and help us reach our goal of 50,000 hours of reading. Visit anokacounty.beanstack.org to get started.
“One Summer” by David Baldacci: Jack is terminally ill and does not have much time left to spend with his beloved family. He is determined to make the best of the time he has left, and not take anything for granted. But when his beloved wife Lizzie is killed in a car wreck, the family finds their lives spiraling out of control. Lizzie is gone, the kids are separated, shipped off to family throughout the country, and Jack is dying alone. Miraculously, Jack begins to recover. Through the course of one summer, he will strive to reunite his family at his wife Lizzie’s childhood home in South Carolina.
“The True Meaning of Smekday” by Adam Rex: What is Smekday? Well, Smekday would be the day that the Boov, an alien race, claimed Earth as a colony and named it Smekland in honor of their lauded Captain Smek. What Smekday means to young Gratuity “Tip” Tucci is a little more complicated. With the help of a Boov mechanic named J, Gratuity must go find her missing mother at the Happy Mouse Kingdom, stopping another alien invasion along the way.
“Ayesha at Last” by Uzma Jalaluddin: Ayesha Shamsi lives with her Muslim family, including her younger cousin Hafsa, whom she watches reject marriage proposals left and right while Ayesha gets none. Then Ayesha meets Khalid, a handsome and intelligent man who is deeply conservative. They butt heads, but then an engagement is announced between Hafsa and Khalid. This retelling of Pride and Prejudice was described by Canadian Living as “smart, witty, romantic, and utterly charming” and is on my own personal summer reading list.
“Black Hills” by Nora Roberts: Cooper Sullivan has moved back to the Black Hills of South Dakota where he grew up playing with the neighbor girl, Lil Chance. Lil has grown up as well and has started the Chance Wildlife Refuge. When someone attacks Lil’s cougar, it stirs up memories of an unsolved murder from long ago. Coop will have to go to great lengths to keep Lil safe.
“This One Summer” by Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki: Every summer, Rose and Windy spend their days at their beach homes in Awago beach. They are best friends, the sisters that each other never had. But this summer is different. Rose’s parents are fighting constantly, and when she and Windy start looking for an escape, they find themselves mixed up with some older kids who are trouble. This coming-of-age graphic novel was created by cousins Jillian and Mariko Tamaki, and is a great summertime read of girlhood friendships and growing up.
“We Ride Upon Sticks” by Quan Barry: We Ride Upon Sticks is modern(ish) fantasy, set in 1989 in Danvers, Massachusetts (the place where the Salem Witch Trials kicked off). The Danvers Falcons field hockey team is desperate to make it to the state finals, even if it has to turn to witchcraft to get there. Sprinkled with ‘80s nostalgia and full of team spirit, this one is perfect for sporty types (and witchy types too).
These books are available through the cloudLibrary app, so you can put them on your favorite device and take them with you anywhere. For your print needs, Anoka County Library is offering curbside pickup at the Northtown, Johnsville, Rum River and Centennial branches. We are also offering virtual programs through our online event calendar at anokacountylibrary.org.
May your summer be full of fond memories and scant on mosquitoes!
Hayley Coble is a librarian at the Northtown Library.
