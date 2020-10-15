To the editor:
I will be voting for Mike Wylie for City Council of Oak Grove and encourage Oak Grove citizens to do likewise. The hope is government works for the people. Mike believes this and his actions show his dedication to the Oak Grove citizens. Mike gave The Ponds residents a heads up of a situation we were in that many of us were unaware of. Our wastewater system was failing and the MPCA gave Oak Grove a deadline of 12/19 to come into compliance. The system had issues going back to 2010. We found out 222 households on The Ponds are under an “Enterprise Fund” meaning we totally fund our system and are responsible for our system with no tax or city funds; 100% of costs are spread between 222 households.
Mike encouraged us to learn about the septic system choices, risks and benefits and be present at meetings that were important. He kept dialogue open between Oak Grove and St. Francis. Because of Mike, The Ponds residents became engaged and informed to give our opinion on how we wished to proceed to our City Council. Oak Grove city council did listen to us patiently at meetings, allowed all to talk. In the end we were thankful for a vote to connect to St. Francis with Mayor Denno, Paul Tradewell and Weston Rolf voting 3 to 2 for the recommendations from The Ponds residents. Thank you Mike for believing citizens should be informed and welcome their input on matters that directly affect them, you have my vote!
Ellen Bernardson
Oak Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.