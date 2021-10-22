To the editor:
Most off-year elections are met with complacency by voters, even though the school board election is one that, most likely, affects you the most. This year the failure to vote in the Spring Lake Park School District election could result in reelecting a school board member who has chosen to enroll his children elsewhere, for the second year. That candidate is Michael Kreun.
Our election process has an amazing feature which allows you to write in the name of a candidate. I am asking you to cast your vote for someone who will better represent the needs of our district, Chris Bowman.
Chris is a business litigation attorney who has lived in the Spring Lake Park School District since 2014. His wife is an EL (English Learners) teacher at Westwood Intermediate School, and his two children attend school, in the district, as a third grader and kindergartner this year.
A write-in campaign is an up-hill battle, but I believe that if enough of us do our part, we can be closer to having a school board that reflects the values, ideals and interests of the entire district.
Please write in “Chris Bowman” on the write-in line for SLP School Board. You can see more of his platform at facebook.com/BowmanForSLP.
Pam Reynolds
Fridley
