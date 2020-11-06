To the editor:
During this unprecedented time of fear, foreboding and frustration the one area in my life that has kept me sane is the ability to walk out my front door and experience Minnesota’s exceptional nature preserves. Kudos to the state’s park boards (who often work with limited budgets) for ensuring their viability and sustainability! Soaring trees, vast wetlands, lakes and ponds, wild animals and fluttering birds are truly awesome.
An inspiring effort towards the ongoing preservation of Bunker Hills Regional Park is much appreciated! It is 1,600 acres of wondrous natural bliss and is remarkable in the way it has been managed throughout the years! My daughter and I ride our bicycles frequently on the well-groomed paths.
A hidden cove obscured by an open gate through an upscale neighborhood in Coon Rapids leads down through a tunnel of trees and out to open land where the sky is as big as an exaggerated lifetime. Scotch pines border the Bunker Hills golf course. A field of dwarf oak trees so small they belong in a children’s fairytale book are spread out through the vast open fields. Camp grounds, Bunker Beach and Bunker Stables entice active citizens. The horse ranch is open to the public for lessons and trail rides, and is located at the far eastern edge of the wilderness. At night under the moon, horses can be seen galloping in open pastures. It is other worldly. Experiences such as these make our tax dollars worth every penny!
Sharon Carlson
Andover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.