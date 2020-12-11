To the editor:
The Nov. 27 letter to the editor, “Credit where it’s due,” was a wonderful tribute to the success of the election in the city of Spring Lake Park. Kudos well deserved by a small city that handled such a large task.
It was nice to recognize this city’s administrative staff and other groups for their extraordinary efforts. Naming individuals can be problematic when others who contributed were omitted.
The last sentence, “I also want to thank … who brought this failure of the City Council for forgetting to publicly commend all the people involved,” was problematic. This council member chose to publicly chastise fellow council members for their lack of action. This letter of appreciation could have been written on behalf of the entire council.
In the letter to the editor that followed, “Bonding that benefits the community,” Sen. Jerry Newton listed his achievements but acknowledged that his fellow legislators shared in that success. He praised their efforts by stating, “We do get along and work together much better to serve our communities than the media would have you believe.” This notable message was meant to reassure Minnesota citizens that there is cooperation in the Minnesota Legislature. It also was a public acknowledgment of legislators’ efforts to work together.
Words matter.
Nina Buzzell
Blaine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.