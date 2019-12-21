To the editor:
The state of Minnesota received an early Christmas gift, as economic experts found a projected $1.3 billion budget surplus for the remainder of the 2020-21 budget cycle.
According to Minnesota Management and Budget, a better-than-expected close to the last biennium, an improved revenue forecast and a small decrease to estimated spending create the $1.3 billion forecast surplus.
In addition, the surplus allows us to completely fill the state’s budget reserve account. This means Minnesota now has $2.359 billion available the next time we face an economic downturn.
It is always good news to be facing a budget surplus as opposed to a deficit. Our economy continues to be strong, and it shows that the laws we put in place that allowed Minnesotans to keep more of what they earn are working.
From my perspective, we should be looking at more ways to provide tax relief to more Minnesotans. At the top of my list would be senior citizen tax relief, specifically eliminating the state law that forces income taxation of Social Security benefits. This is a bill I authored last session, and I look forward to fighting for it again this coming year.
As always, I look forward to hearing your thoughts. Please contact me any time at rep.nolan.west@house.mn.
Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and happy holiday season.
Rep. Nolan West
Blaine
West represents District 37B in the Minnesota House of Representatives. District 37B includes most of Blaine.
