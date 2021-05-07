To the editor:
Regardless of where you stand on the Anoka Human Rights Commission, there should be no disagreement on the right of citizens to appeal a council decision through the petition process. Yet, apparently there is. A ruling class attitude oozes out of Barnett’s comment — “I’m disappointed to see this petition being brought forward to a potential referendum, contrary to the will of the elected City Council” — what happened to the will of the people?
Last week’s article on the HRC provided a recent history of the HRC: “Public outcry kept the commission alive last August when the city was poised to abolish the long-dormant body, which hadn’t met since 2012. The vote was 4-1 to keep the commission, with Council Member Elizabeth Barnett dissenting.” Apparently, the will of the people has become subordinate to the will of the elected council. I’m sure if there had been a public outcry between September and February to cancel the HRC, the paper would have said as much. Instead, there was at best an ambiguous agenda item for the March 1 meeting about the HRC which the advocates for the motion, a bare 3-2 majority, hijacked to float their motion, surprising even the mayor, who commented at the end of the vote, “We’re back on the public agenda.”
My opinion on the HRC is diametrically opposed to Barnett’s for a variety of reasons; most significantly, I have personally benefited from an HRC-like team in both my military and civilian careers. They kept me apprised of the diversity issues in the organizations I led, experience Barnett simply doesn’t have. I also have serious issues with the manufactured justification. The HRC exists for the benefit of the city, not the commissioners. It’s not the HRCs job to justify their form; it’s the city council’s. The fear of spawning discussions on highly partisan issues is as unlikely as it is irrational. It’s a way to avoid having difficult conversations on complex issues, hoping if ignored, they will go away. Instead of trying to sabotage the HRC, work with it. Give it time to prove its worth.
Mike Erickson
Anoka
