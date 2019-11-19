To the editor:
An article in the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019, titled “A Roll of the Dice” identified Anoka County as having the highest turnover rate by far for county assessment workers of all Minnesota counties. What is especially disappointing is that Anoka County has a 50% higher rate than any of the other counties in the seven-county metropolitan area. Although the article highlighted that turnovers were primarily due to job-related stress, the extraordinarily high turnover in Anoka County was not explained.
Turnover, and the high cost associated with it, has been an issue in the past for Anoka County. These increased costs include recruiting, retraining and loss of institutional knowledge. In the short run, keeping employee salary down can provide immediate cost savings; however, in the long run the general consensus is that high turnover is very expensive. Ultimately, you get what you pay for. Private sector employers understand this so why doesn’t the Anoka County Board?
Commissioner Matt Look has been the driving force in limiting pay raises for County employees. We need answers on whether Commissioner Look is saving money or costing the taxpayers in the long run.
William Erhart
Ramsey
