To the editor:
Friday night, Feb. 26, a vote was taken on the American Rescue Act. Tom Emmer, along with every other Minnesota GOP Representative, voted against the bill that would get $1,400 relief checks in the hands of those that need it now, regardless of political affiliation. He voted against $404 million in aid for local governments in OUR district, which included funding for vaccines and testing and safely opening schools.
Please remember this in 2022. I will. Tom Emmer voted against helping me, helping my family and helping all of the 6th Congressional District that he was sent to Congress to represent. Thankfully the bill did pass in the House!
Susan Dergantz
Anoka
