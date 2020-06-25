To the editor:
As I watched the news on June 10, I was served up another disgusting scene of mob rule. With law enforcement watching and news crews filming, the Christopher Columbus statue, which has stood on our state Capitol grounds since 1931, was pulled down and broken.
Somebody in the crowd was interviewed and their statement was aired on KSTP the following morning. The person stated, “They put a statue up for him (Christopher Columbus) because they thought he was a good person, but it turned out that he’s done some bad things.” Really? George Floyd did some bad things, too. None of us is without sin.
So a group of bandits gets to decide what monuments should be torn down without opposition? I would like to pose some questions that I challenge someone out there to answer. If I feel strongly about something that I see as an injustice, is it OK to destroy public or private property to make my point? Does justification depend on how many people agree with my cause? Or is it dependent on how many people are present when I begin to destroy? What makes my values more important than yours? Who gets to decide? Let’s say 50 years from now future warriors for social justice begin to embrace once again the sanctity of life and burn down abortion clinics and remove the names of those who today champion abortion from history’s record. Is that OK? If a civilized society justifies anarchy and lawlessness, is it still civilized? How is this different from the Nazis burning books that were deemed a threat to their ideals? In what situations do the ends justify the means? How about we all follow the 10 Commandments and put God in our lives for divine direction and guidance before it’s too late.
Steven Johnson
Coon Rapids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.