To the editor:
I am writing this on April 22, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. A primary concern of today’s Earth Day activists is climate change. Climate change is adversely affecting our planet and changing forever life as we know it. The present administration, immediately upon taking office, withdrew the United States from the Paris Accords. This administration has consistently placed polluters over people, and fossil fuel industry profits over environmental and climate concerns.
It is instructive to recall that the Environmental Protection Agency was created by the Republican Richard Nixon administration. This current Republican administration is doing everything possible within its misguided power to cripple the EPA.
Even though the United States has “officially” withdrawn from the Paris Accords, many states, counties and cities are still putting themselves at the forefront of the climate fight. One indication of many is the current headline on the Climate Mayors website that “446 US Climate Mayors commit to adopt, honor and uphold Paris Climate Agreement goals.” Those 446 U.S. cities average out to almost exactly nine cities per state. Minnesota is slightly overrepresented with 12 cities on the list: Bloomington, Burnsville, Carver, Duluth, Eden Prairie, Edina, Falcon Heights, Lanesboro, Maplewood, Minneapolis, Saint Louis Park and Saint Paul. Conspicuously missing from the list, with updated signatories as of Nov. 27, 2019, is Coon Rapids. If Coon Rapids has joined that list since the end of November, I applaud the leadership of Coon Rapids for so doing. If Coon Rapids is currently not on that list, I have to ask the leadership of Coon Rapids why they have not seen fit to do so.
James A. Bofenkamp
Coon Rapids
