To the editor:
Melissa Thompson wrote that she found it “curious” that in the past letter writer Barb Anderson has argued about “parent’s rights” and yet “would so often inject herself into the lives and parenting decisions of others” by advocating for help for gender confused children.
Actually, I find Melissa Thompson’s letter even more curious.
Isn’t Thompson doing exactly that? Injecting herself into the lives and parenting decisions of others who WANT access to the kind of counseling Thompson opposes?
Doesn’t Thompson realize that many children and adults are very uncomfortable and confused with their sexual attractions? Doesn’t she know that many have received the kind of counseling she abhors and have successfully and happily resolved their gender dysphoric feelings?
Is she not aware there are numerous organizations dealing exclusively with those who regret their transition? How is it possible she ignores so many people who wish to “de-transition”? Is the long journey of healing they willingly choose in order to find real peace and identity somehow off her radar? Is she willfully ignoring the fact that in many cases, there has been unresolved underlying trauma that “affirming” counseling completely overlooks?
It appears Thompson believes that the only “correct” counseling is the kind she wants to be available. Hers is a narrow and restrictive approach to dealing with what is a very complex issue.
I know many who have received the life changing counseling Thompson wants to ban. Their lives have been demonstrably changed for the better. They now consider themselves whole and are ministering to others who have sought them out for help.
Perhaps Thompson needs to consider how many continue suffering alone because people like her want to prevent them from receiving counseling that can actually help them.
Thompson should be more “open-minded” and less intolerant of other viewpoints. If she really is a true advocate of transgender youth, then she should recognize and acknowledge that many of these young people won’t always identify as transgender. These kids will need something other than Thompson’s one-size-fits-all offering.
Cyndi Lemmon
Ramsey
