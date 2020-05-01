To the editor:
COVID-19 outbreaks in some slaughterhouses and their subsequent shutdowns have aroused concerns about a potential pork shortage. Consider, though, what the World Economic Forum estimates: The world’s population has doubled in the last 50 years, but the amount of meat we eat has tripled (see tinyurl.com/y422gwz7). Over-indulged as we are, worry over a shortage of bacon and sausage should embarrass us. I have sympathy for workers who have lost jobs, but none for the factory farmers who raise hogs in brutally cruel conditions. They obviously have no feeling for their animals.
The issue brought to mind an analogy. We’ve probably seen the TV images of big city skylines, showing the air quality both before and after the pandemic. The contrast is startling: murky haze before and clear blue sky after. How different would our planet look after the pandemic if we stopped eating animals?
For starters, we wouldn’t need those horror shows called wildlife markets, where hundreds of wild animals are awaiting their deaths in filthy, tight cages. We wouldn’t need factory farms, which have similarly horrific conditions, but which we’ve unfortunately come to accept as normal. We wouldn’t have the encroaching antibiotic resistance that the farms’ overuse of antibiotics causes. We wouldn’t have the breeding grounds for the next pandemic that both factory farms and wildlife markets represent. We would be healthier for subsisting on plant-based foods, available in delicious and dizzying variety in today’s market.
But more important than any of these is that we would be more humane. Many intellectuals have written eloquently on vegetarianism. Isadora Duncan wrote about Bernard Shaw in her memoir, “My Life”: “Bernard Shaw says that as long as men torture and slay animals and eat their flesh, we shall have war. ... While we our-selves are the living graves of murdered animals, how can we expect any ideal conditions on the earth?”
Kathy Coughlin
Oak Grove
