To the editor:
Rep. Peggy Scott (Opinion, Jan 24) objects to the salary given to the new University of Minnesota provost, Dr. Rachel Croson.
Croson’s salary and benefits will total over half a million dollars annually.
Croson has a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard. She, to put it simply, is the CEO of the five-campus university system. For fiscal year 2020, the university’s operating budget is $4.2 billion.
P. J. Fleck, the U’s football coach, has an annual salary, with a new seven-year extension, of $4.6 million annually. He oversees the football program. Coach Fleck, then, earns about $4 million more annually than Dr. Croson.
I am interested in Rep. Scott’s opinion on this.
Dennis Nelson
Andover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.