To the editor:
With almost unprecedented upheavals brought on by recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the law enforcement defunding issue, and racial tensions, it’s become clear that choosing the right candidates at the local and state levels has become more important than ever before. These positions are responsible for fiscal decisions affecting our parks, roads, schools, law enforcement agencies ... all of the entities that we take for granted, but where we’ve seen unwise decisions create disastrous results.
The purpose of this letter is to discuss the office of Anoka County commissioner being contended for by the incumbent Robyn West and her opponent, Nyle Zickmund. And why I believe Robyn West to be the clear choice.
Robyn West has a proven track record of budget management and fiscal responsibility. Among her many accomplishments she managed to slash the debt by $122 million in 10 years, and has kept the lid on property taxes. With the increase in residential and commercial building in the area, it is imperative to maintain fiscal conservancy.
She is also committed to holding MnDOT to its promises for the necessary changes that are long overdue for Highway 65.
Commissioner West has shown her love for the people of Anoka County through her integrity, dedication, responsiveness and genuine approachability throughout her time in office.
In reviewing Nyle Zickmund’s qualifications, some questions come up, not the least of which is his full-time paid position as Mounds View city manager, located in Ramsey County. There would seem to be a conflict of interest with an elected position in Anoka County. For instance, if Anoka were vying for an economic development project, and were privy to discussions, or both communities were taking opposing positions on legislation, or requesting grants for a bonding project, where would he stand? I’m seeing an element of competitive double-mindedness.
Robyn West is my choice for Anoka County commissioner.
Celia Roberts
Blaine
