To the editor:
Kudos to the Union staff for the Oct. 15 cover story, “Race in School.” The story was informative and overdue. It explains what critical race theory is and is not. I appreciated the input from the Hamline law professor as well as Anoka-Hennepin School District Superintendent David Law and the District 4 school board candidates. Both sides of the issue were given the opportunity to speak. Facts were reported, along with citizens’ opinions.
This is the type of community journalism we need in Anoka County. Thank you for providing it.
Paula Mohr
Nowthen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.