To the editor:
This week I received a postcard from Cindy Hansen with what I know to be misleading and untruthful statements about our County Commissioner Jeff Reinert and his accomplishments in just eight months.
She shouted “false” to his claim of working on a senior housing project in Linwood, a project that has stalled and faltered for years, but Jeff has been working with town board officials and officials at Anoka County to push this project forward.
Cindy says he lied about helping get dollars for a trail connection in Circle Pines, but as the area’s Minnesota House representative, I know Jeff is pushing for $1 million, and I, along with others, helped that effort by placing $500,000 in the bonding bill that has been approved by committee at the Legislature and is awaiting a final vote. I know Jeff, and this project, after being stalled for 10 years, is getting done.
Cindy says he had no authority to oversee the Rice Creek Watershed District, but it is the authority of the County Board to oversee the district. She apparently does not know this fact. Actions by some watershed board members were creating a conflict of interest and Jeff is shining a light on these conflicts.
Cindy says no one on the Blaine City Council is aware of his work to assess their county cost-sharing program, but Jeff is working with Mayor Tom Ryan, Council Member Jess Robertson, County Commissioners Braastad and West, and Anoka County Transportation Director Joe MacPherson to work on the problem.
It’s also offensive that Hansen repeatedly disrespects our Centennial Fire District members by saying this wonderful organization that keeps us safe every day has been “destroyed.” For shame.
We don’t need to bring Cindy Hansen’s dishonesty and vitriolic attacks to our neighborhoods and to our Anoka County Board.
Cindy Hansen just moved here full time and already she is bad-mouthing everything. Looks like she will say and/or do anything to get elected.
Jeff was just elected eight months ago, and in a short time has done a fantastic job representing us and will continue to do so.
Linda Runbeck
Circle Pines
Editor’s note: Runbeck represents District 38A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.