To the editor:
I think there’s a great deal of voter misinformation being presented to us — intentionally or not. I’d like to present some terms.
Voter fraud: Many people have claimed “rampant voter fraud.” 2016 records show that with nearly 3 million Minnesota voters casting ballots, 11 of them were confirmed to be fraudulent, most of whom were felons who didn’t understand they weren’t allowed to vote. This is less than 0.00036%.
Voter suppression: I’m more concerned about creating hurdles for people trying to vote. Thankfully, in Minnesota that hasn’t been a major problem, except in the case of a law that bans any person from assisting more than three people with filling out their ballot. This is a felony in Minnesota. I grew up on the Iron Range in the ‘50s and ‘60s with people from the “Old Country” who couldn’t speak English. There weren’t that many Slovenian, Finnish, Italian ... translators to help; perhaps one family member. For today’s immigrants, limiting how many people an interpreter can help could prove to be a hardship in many areas of our state.
Voter ID: I look upon voter ID laws as a form of voter suppression. To obtain a Minnesota driver’s license/photo ID requires time and money. In 2010, I remember hearing “Mary’s” story. Mary was homeless, so her first hurdle was not having a permanent address. Luckily, because she was in a shelter, she could list it as her address. She needed to provide a birth certificate ($26 today) and a second form of identification, however, all of her important papers were stolen or destroyed. In order to get a duplicate Social Security card, she needed a — you guessed it — Minnesota driver’s license/photo ID ($32 today)! Once she moved into a place of her own, she’d have to start over to get an updated ID. Talk about a vicious circle! To me, requiring voter ID is a perfect example of voter suppression that will affect college students who often change addresses, the elderly without a valid driver’s license and people living in poverty.
Voter suppression is a much larger concern than voter fraud!
Sue Dergantz
Anoka
