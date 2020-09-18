To the editor:
Ever since then-candidate Donald Trump walked down the escalator to announce his presidential campaign, the radical Democratic leaders have planted the seeds of hate and the mainstream media anxiously added the water.
For example, on Jan. 3, 2019, Rep. Tlaib told a MoveOn group, “We’re going to impeach the (expletive),” meaning Donald Trump. Just take a look at the Stormy Daniels hoax, the Russia collusion theory, the Ukraine impeachment fiasco and numerous other efforts to defame the president, none of which was proven in a court of law. Now the same news organizations and the radical Dems are blaming the coronavirus spread on the president.
Not every Democratic official or anyone that voted Democratic rises to the hateful level of the mainstream media and the far left, however the haters are the ones who get the news coverage from ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN local channels 4, 5, 9, 11, 45, which are all left-leaning media, some more than others. FOX is the only one that you could say leans right. I have heard mistakes or poor interviews on FOX news, but no way does the left-leaning media show the accuracy or fairness of FOX. One way besides contacting the new media about their bias, is to stop buying their sponsors’ products.
Despite the all-out effort to remove the president, he is still there with one arm tied behind his back, fighting off the outside and inside enemies of the United States. Remember the economy, employment and security status of our country just a few months ago, until the COVID-19 emergency, and ask yourself if you would like to get back to that status of our country.
Please vote Republican and for truth in November’s elections.
Gene Hodel
Oak Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.