To the editor:
I am voting NO on the Fridley School District referendum Nov. 2. Know the facts!
1. About 42 % of students who attend Fridley Schools do not live in the district. They are bused in from surrounding districts through a program called “open enrollment.” Their parents do not pay property taxes to help fund our schools. The state aid follows the students, but their property taxes stay with the district where they live.
2. Therefore, we, the Fridley School District homeowners are forced to pay their share. Is that fair?
3. The district goal of the referendum is to move the fifth graders back to the elementary schools. I believe this could be done without the additions of classrooms, kitchens, dining spaces and restrooms. This move would cost $11 million and would be paid by an increase of our taxes over the next 17 years! Why not keep the fifth graders at the middle school, which does have the space?
4. Another approach would be to limit the “open enrollment” program. This is a school board decision that can be made at any time through a process dictated by the Minnesota Department of Education.
5. The Fridley Schools have, for years, had a very good reputation for their academic achievements. Sad to say they now rank in the lower 50% of Minnesota schools. Check any website. According to achievement data from the Minnesota Department of Education, only 24.6% of Fridley High School students who were tested demonstrated proficiency in math in 2019. Reading proficiency was only 51.5%. And yet the graduation rate is about 92%. I ask you: Is Fridley just pushing students through that cannot read or do math at acceptable levels? That is very sad.
6. To conclude, I believe in Fridley schools for Fridley district students.
Barbara Severni
Fridley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.