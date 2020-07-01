To the editor:
There has been some talk about having our election process done entirely by mail-in ballot. This would not be good for our county or anywhere else. We already have early voting by mail when requested by the voter, or the voter can go to the Anoka County office to vote. They don’t even have to have an excuse. Every single person in the county can vote early. Voters can also have what is called an agent to bring them a ballot, and then the agent takes the ballot back to the county election office. Also, voters in nursing homes are visited by election officials so they can vote where they live. On top of all these options a voter can ask a relative or friend to drive them to the polling locations. All these options give everyone an opportunity to vote.
A law requiring all mail-in voting is another opportunity for fraud. It makes no difference if it is one vote or a thousand.
Personally I would like to see a process to vote like they do in some other countries. This is where the voter puts their thumb in purple ink. That would greatly decrease the odds of fraud. However, most of those citizens on the left prefer a law to allow mail-in votes and no polling place. The left are usually the ones that want to change the results of an election in their favor through a mail-in process. Keep in mind how close many of the recent elections were and what little bit effort takes to change the results.
It saddens me to know that so many citizens have sacrificed so much from the beginning of our nation and through all the wars that we still have citizens that don’t want to make the small, honest effort to go to their polling place to vote in person. Voting in person helps to ensure fair voting. This should be considered a blessing and a duty to perform.
Gene Hodel
Oak Grove
