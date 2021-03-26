To the editor:
Connexus Energy is a cooperative electric utility. “Under the successful and proven cooperative business model, Minnesota’s electric cooperatives are locally owned by the members they serve and governed by an elected board of directors who are also member-owners of the organization.” - Minnesota Rural Electric Association. Electric coops are nonprofit and independent companies charged with delivering safe, reliable power to their customers at the lowest cost possible. If you have electric service with Connexus Energy you may not realize that you are a member owner and as such have an opportunity to participate in the democratic elections of the board of directors. Minnesota typically leads the nation in voter turnout for political elections, but this has not been the case in Connexus elections, which typically garner 6-8% of eligible voters. As democratic member, control is a central tenet of the business model, and it necessitates participation. Ballots should be mailed to members in early April, and voting can be done by mail or online. Please vote!
Sam Villella
Blaine
Editor’s note: Sam Villella is a candidate for the board in District 1. Get more information and see the names of all candidates at tinyurl.com/3dh7krzj.
